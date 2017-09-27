Volunteers Needed For Tax-Aide

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Approaching its 50th year, Tax-Aide offers free tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service. Tax-Aide volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting many older, lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned. Tax-Aide volunteers receive training and support in a welcoming environment. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and receive IRS certification. The program is offered at approximately 38 sites throughout Vermont. To learn more about how you can volunteer, visit the website at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP.