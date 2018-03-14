VSAC to Hold Planning Events for Students and Their Families

High school sophomores, juniors, seniors and their families who are thinking about what comes after high school graduation should attend ‘College and Career Pathways,’ a free, half-day conference hosted by Vermont Student Assistance Corporation. This year’s events will be held Saturday, March 17, at Saint Michael’s College, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; March 24 at Northern Vermont University-Johnson from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and April 7 at Castleton University from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The workshop allows high school families to focus on the topics that matter most to them, and offers 15 different college and career workshops led by experts in the field. Learn about the admissions process and college search; how to pay, financial aid, scholarships and grants; campus life; internships, co-ops and study abroad; skilled trades, apprenticeships and certificate programs that lead to great careers without a college degree. For more information and to register, visit vsac.org.