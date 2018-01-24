VSNB Winter Carnival to Offer Family Fun & Quilt Raffle

The students at the Village School of North Bennington (VSNB) are raffling off a beautiful winter-themed quilt made by retired teacher and quilter, Nelle Knapp. The 64 x 75-inch quilt features deer prancing over fields of white snow, surrounded by sparkling blue and white snowflakes. Tickets are only $5 each or five for $20. The quilt will be on display and tickets will be available at VSNB during the school’s Winter Carnival on Saturday, January 27, as part of the Bennington Chamber’s annual WinterFest in North Bennington. Other VSNB Winter Carnival events include a Used Book Sale, White Elephant Sale, and children’s activities including STEM games, a bouncy house, a photo booth, carnival food and more, with proceeds going to support ongoing school activities. For more information, visit vsnb.org.