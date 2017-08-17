VT Challenge This Week

Starting on Wednesday, drivers in the area are cautioned to be on the lookout for bicycle riders – lots of them! The Vermont Challenge fits a niche between one-day rides and week-long packaged tours, offering daily routes for cyclists of all abilities from August 16 to 20 this year. Riders from all around the northeast and Canada come to enjoy the area’s beautiful landscape with Manchester and Stratton Mountain acting as host venues. A percentage of each registration fee is donated to six local benefactors through the Stratton Foundation. Raffles offer further opportunities to raise even more money for these organizations, and great prizes for those holding the winning raffle tickets. Visit bikemanchestervt.com for route maps, schedules, bike-friendly inns and services, events and more.