VT Idol Winner Performs

Ten year old Cristo Buckley recently performed at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation (CLR) in Bennington, meeting afterwards with the residents. He has performed at various talent competitions since 2013 and won first place in the Southern Vermont Idol competition Youth Division. Cristo grew up in Bellows Falls and recently moved to Manchester, where he is a student at Manchester Elementary/Middle School. Cristo says that he loves performing. He credits his music teacher Fran Marino, his voice teacher Anne Dolivo and everyone at the Bellows Falls Central School as well as his current school for his success.