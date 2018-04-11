VT Sports Medicine Center 5K

The 26th annual Vermont Sports Medicine Center’s (VSMC) 5K Run/Walk will be held this year on Saturday, April 28, with proceeds going to Kids on the Move and Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports. The event has become a staple among the first 5Ks of the season, where all ages and abilities are welcome to walk or run for two local causes.

The 5K course starts and finishes at VSMC, 5 Albert Cree Drive, across from Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. The first 100 to pre-register will receive an event T-shirt; pre-registration is $20 for ages 18 and older and $15 for 10 to 17. Day of registration is $25 or $20. Kids under age ten are $5; adaptive athletes participate for free.

Check-in is 8 to 9:30 a.m. The Adaptive Athlete Run will start at 9:45; the Kids Fun Run at 10, and the 5K Run/Walk immediately after. Refreshments will be available for all participants, and prizes will be awarded to first-place finishers in all runner age groups.

Runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers will join us in support of Kids on the Move pediatric rehabilitation program and Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports. Over $70,000 has been donated through the event to support these valuable programs. To pre-register, visit vermontsportsmedicinecenter.com or call 802-775-1300.