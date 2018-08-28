VT Trailfest Celebrates Manchester as Official AT Community

The second annual Vermont Trailfest is coming to Dana Thompson Memorial Recreation Park on Bonnet Street/Route 30W in Manchester on Saturday, September 1. After a successful first year as an official Appalachian Trail Community, Manchester continues to be a popular and welcoming destination community for long-distance hikers. On Saturday, September 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy a multitude of fun, outdoor activities geared for students in grades two to eight and their families. Smokey the Bear, the US Forest Service, the Green Mountain Club, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the Mountain Goat, Equinox Preservation Trust and the Appalachian Long Distance Hiking Association will present information and activities. Each participant will receive a passport and a celebratory ice cream cone as a prize for completing the outdoor activity loop.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s New England Regional Partnership Committee formally approved Manchester Center as a Appalachian Trail Community in March 2017. The program was launched in 2010 to recognize communities for their part in promoting awareness of the Appalacian Trail as an important local and national asset, encouraging sustainable economic development and environmental conservation. The Leadership/Advisory Committee for Manchester is comprised of local representatives from the Green Mountain Club, the ATC, the Forest Service, local schools, town leadership, businesses and outdoor enthusiasts. For more information on Trailfest, call Anne at the Mountain Goat at 802-362-5159.