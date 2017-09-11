VTDigger’s Galloway to Examine Fake News in Digital Media

Anne Galloway, founder and editor of award-winning news outlet VTDigger.com, will be in Bennington on Thursday, September 14, to talk about fake news and the changing media landscape at the Bennington Museum, 75 Main Street. This is sure to be a fascinating discussion. This event will feature light fare and cash bar, networking, and a discussion by Galloway on how digital media is changing public discourse. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the talk starts at 5:30. Tickets are $15 in advance at lightningjarvt.org, or $20 at the door. Admission is free for Lightning Jar members.