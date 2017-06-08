VVH Father’s Day Car Show

Calling all car enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for the Father’s Day Car Show on Saturday, June 17, presented by the Vermont Veterans’ Home and the State Line Car Club. Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, admission is free. Hundreds attended last year. Parking will be available in the employee parking lots behind the main building or next door at the state office building. For further details, contact Gary Yelle at 802-447-6510 or gary.yelle@vermont.gov.