VVH Partners with Veteran Farmers

The Vermont Veterans’ Home (VVH) has been in discussions with Liz Ruffa and Northshire Grows to coordinate a monthly special meal with ingredients solely sourced from Veteran-owned farms in Vermont.The first of these meals was a great success. Harwood Homestead in Pownal delivered pasture-raised organic chickens. VVH chefs set up the new carving station in Patriot Hall and carved portions as ordered, bringing back the feeling of going to grandma’s house for Sunday dinner. Harwood Homestead is run by a family of five hardworking Vermonters who are passionate about farming, using grassroots principles and regenerative practices to provide healthy, humanely raised meat, eggs and vegetables to the local community. Farmer Ashley enlisted in the Marines and left for boot camp on Parris Island, South Carolina in August of 2000, graduation boot camp with Platoon 1089 First Battalion Delta Company in November of that year. He first served first as a rifleman – as all Marines do – and was a motor transport mechanic. He deployed to Kuwait in January of 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Before being honorably discharged October 11, of 2004 he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He works a full-time job in addition to working the farm; this is the first time he can honestly say his family is “living for a living.”