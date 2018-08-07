W. Rutland Breakfast Buffet

Masons at Hiram Lodge 101 and Gilman Chapter 88 will be serving a Pancake Breakfast Buffet to raise funds for charitable projects on Saturday, August 11, from 8 to 11 a.m.The cost is $9 for adults, $3 for ages six to 12, and free for children under six. The menu will include plain and blueberry pancakes, French toast, Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, omelets, bacon, sausage, home fries and corned beef hash with coffee, juice, tea, milk and fresh fruit. The breakfast takes place at the Masonic Lodge at 63 Franklin Street in West Rutland. Plans are to continue every second Saturday for each month through November, weather permitting. Contacts Dave Mason at damasonvt@comcast.net or 802-775-2204 with any questions.