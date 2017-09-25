Walter A. Wood Tractor Show Rolls into Hoosick Falls

The first couple of years were lean at the Walter A. Wood Tractor Show – there were only around 10 or 12 tractors on exhibit. Eight of the most beautiful belonged to Burt Luke of Hy-Acres in East Hoosick, N.Y. Burt and the family would drive his Farmall tractors down to Wood Memorial Park in Hoosick Falls, and Burt would pull up a chair under an old maple tree and talk farming and tractors with other show attendees. A warm, gentle man with a very generous heart, Burt was a true farmer who loved to chat and loved caring for his farm equipment and working the fields of his family’s 300-acre dairy farm, which won the Rensselaer County Farm Bureau’s Beautification Award in 1984 and became a Dairy Farm of Distinction in 1987. Burt’s favorite times were those spent with family and friends. He was a 50-year member of the New York State Holstein Association, a long-standing member of Farm Bureau, a past board member of Rensselaer County Soil and Water Conservation District, and was named Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1972. Organizers of the Show mourn the loss of Burt this year, and have named the event’s tractor parade in his name. You are invited to the Burton H. Luke Tractor Parade parade on Saturday, September 30, at 10 a.m. After the parade, park your tractor and sit under the old maple tree and enjoy the show, which features antique and rare tractors and vintage farm equipment, as well as modern equipment. It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-686-9460 or hoosickkid@gmail.com.