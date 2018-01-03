Wantastiquet Rotary News

The Wantastiquet Rotaryof Londonderry and its surrounding mountain towns recently installed a new slate of officers for the coming year. They are: Tom Widger, president; Peter Isakson, vice president; Skip Raymond, secretary; and Joel Kuhlberg, treasurer. Thank you to past president Carl Erik Westberg for his leadership during the past year. On December 14, the Rotary aided in the distribution of holiday gifts of cookies and flowers. Thanks to both the Garden Club of Londonderry and Women’s Club of Weston for creating the 40 gift boxes distributed to local families. On December 7, the Rotary Club met with Geoff Hathaway, who updated the group on the many improvements occurring at Magic Mountain. Over 40 local residents attended this very informative presentation.