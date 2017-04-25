War Talks

Revolutionary War Talks to Launch at Bennington Battlefield

The Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site in Hoosick, N.Y., will host a free speaker series in May on topics related to the Revolutionary War on the grounds of the battlefield near the main parking area or at the nearby Barnett House located at 30 Caretakers Road, both accessible from Route 67. A complete listing of the talks can be obtained by visiting benningtonbattlefield.org, or contact David Pitlyk at 518-860-9094 or david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov.

America’s Memory of the Civil War

Yale professor and Civil War historian David Blight will discuss America’s collective memory of the Civil War and the perilous path of remembering and forgetting, at Manchester’s First Congregational Church (FCC) on Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. This free talk is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series, hosted in Manchester by the Manchester Community Library. Director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance and Abolition, Blight is one of the nation’s foremost authorities on the Civil War and its legacy. He is the author of ‘A Slave No More: Two Men Who Escaped to Freedom,’ and ‘Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory.’ His newest book is ‘American Oracle: The Civil War in the Civil Rights Era.’ FCC is located at 3624 Main Sreet/Route 7A in Manchester Village. For information, call 802-362-2607 or visit vermonthumanities.org.

Friends of Bennington Battle Monument to Meet, Offer Free Talk

The dramatic story of the design dispute over the Bennington Battle Monument will be told to the Friends of the Monument at their annual meeting on Wedensday, April 26. Former Governor Hiland Hall, known as the father of the Monument, had to engage in a last-minute public relations campaign in 1885 to reject his own committee’s advice in order to achieve the 306-foot obelisque design known today. Hall’s victory took place after his 90th birthday; he knew that he would not live to see the completed monument. The speaker will be Tyler Resch, research librarian of the Bennington Museum. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Old First Church Barn, followed by the presentation. The public is welcome to attend.