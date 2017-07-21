Wardsboro Curtain Call

Wardsboro Curtain Call (WCC) is a small volunteer group of Wardsboro residents with a great interest in bringing entertainment to Wardsboro’s Town Hall. David Olney, accompanied by bassist Daniel Seymour, performs folk music on Saturday, July 22. Local folk duo Hungrytown opens the show. Olney’s music has been prominently featured in ABC-TV’s Nashville and his stellar songs have been recorded by Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Del McCoury, Tim O’Brien and many others. The Wardsboro Town Hall is located on Main Street in Wardsboro. Music begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 unless otherwise noted. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, visit wardsborocurtaincall.net or email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com.