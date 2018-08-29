Washington Academy Alumni Reunite for 34th Annual Banquet

The Salem Washington Academy Alumni Association of Salem, N.Y., held its 34th annual banquet on July 14. Former Association president Jack Phillips introduced Bob Ceglowski as new president, who welcomed attendees to the event, followed by new vice presdient Dan Snyder, who delivered the invocation. After dinner, Ceglowski introduced Richard McGuire, who graduated 79 years ago in 1939, and Loretta Coats Coon, who graduated 76 years ago in 1942. There were three alumni each from the classes of 1946 and 1947. Shirley Foster Hine represented the class of 1948. Two came from the class of 1953; 13 from 1958; two from 1963; six from 1968; 11 from 1973; 17 from 1978; and one from 1988. Efforts are underway to compile email addresses for as many classmates as possible. Send yours to sue.magaletta@gmail.com.

The Alumni Association is currently supporting eight four-year scholarships of $1000 per year. This year’s recipients were Carlin McPhee, Colt Lathrop and Tyler Lathrop. Donations to the scholarship program make these awards possible.