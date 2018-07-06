Washington County Band Announces Summer Concerts

The Washington County Band invites area residents to a free Community Day at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, at the White Church on West Broadway in Salem, N.Y. The band will present an open dress rehearsal in preparation for their ‘American Celebration’ concert, which debuts in Cambridge on Thursday, July 12. Paul Kafer, new band director, will lead an ensemble of talented musicians from New York and Vermont sounding masterworks by Gershwin, Copland and Williams as well as patriotic songs, show tunes and fan favorites by Sinatra, Disney and Sousa. Weather permitting, the open rehearsal will be held on the front lawn of the church; the audience is reminded to bring a chair or blanket for seating. Light refreshments will be served. The Band will be performing several concerts in the area: at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, Cambridge Public Library, Cambridge, N.Y.; Friday, July 20, at Mowry Park in Greenwich, N.Y.,; Friday, July 27, at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester; Saturday, August 4, at Pawlet Public Library, Pawlet; Friday, August 17, at Veterans’ Park, Whitehall, N.Y., Thursday, August 23, at Georgi on the Battenkill in Shushan, N.Y., and from 12:30 to 2:30 during Rupert’s Old Home Days on Saturday, August 11. To learn more, go to washingtoncountyband.com.