Washington County History Fair to Feature Music, Talks and More

The Washington County Historical Society presents its History Fair 2017, dedicated to forts and battles, on Saturday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Programs for all ages include exhibits by Town and Village historians, historical societies and re-enactors and music of the American Revolution with the Hudson River Ramblers, who will perform at 3 p.m. Their concert is entitled ‘Revolution on the River’ and will highlight the struggle for independence in authentic story and song. They’ll tell how Yankee Doodle began on the banks of the Hudson, sing the rousing battle songs of Saratoga and Ticonderoga, and relate the tragedy of Jane McCrea which happened in Fort Edward, inspiring settlers to join the fight for freedom. There will be talks at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Stewarts will be on hand all day with food available for purchase. Admission to the event is free, but donations to help defray expenses are gladly accepted. It will be held at the Hartford Central School, located at 4704 Route 1490 in Hartford N.Y., near the intersection of Routes 40 and 149. For details, call 518-747-9108 or visit wchs-ny.org.