Waste Not, Want Not: Dorset Textiles

The Dorset Historical Society (DHS) will feature Michele Pagan’s presentation, ‘Waste Not, Want Not: Dorset Textiles from the 18th to 20th Centuries,’ during its upcoming Third-Thursday Lunch-Lecture on June 21. The talk will explore the art of textiles linked to DHS’s newest Main Gallery show, an exhibit of 11 Dorset-made or –connected quilts, bedspreads, pillowslips and needlework, along with a blanket, hooked rug and Depression-era sheet made of sugar sacks, drawn from the museum’s collection or borrowed from private collectors. Pagan, a native Vermonter, is a textile conservator, now in private practice in East Dorset. She has worked for numerous museums, including the Smithsonian Institution and Colonial Williamsburg, since 1984. She was also instrumental in preserving Civil War flags belonging to the Vermont Historical Society and took part in the project that conserved Vermont Painted Theater Curtains throughout the state over the past decade. Her talk is free and takes place at the Bley House Museum on Route 30/Kent Hill Road in Dorset. Attendees are invited to bring a sandwich; beverages and desserts are provided. For more information, email info@dorsethistory.org or call 802-867-0331.