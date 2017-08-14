Watch Those Fingers Fly!

National Treasure Bob Milne returns to the Arkell Pavilion to offer an incredible repertoire of ragtime boogie-woogie piano, accompanied by his learned and amusing dialogue.

Bob Milne returns to the piano at Southern Vermont Art Center’s Arkell Pavilion on Saturday, August 19, at 7:30 p.m. Milne’s incredible repertoire of ragtime boogie-woogie will feature a new assortment of songs accompanied by his learned and amusing dialogue. Educated at the Eastman School of Music, he was named a  National Treasure after he was after he was interviewed and documented by the US Library of Congress in 2004. For tickets, go to svac.org. Members are $29; non-members, $35. SVAC remembers and honors the life of Barbara Melhado with an exhibition entitled ‘Vermont Artists, Then and Now,’ opeing on Sunday, September 3, with a reception from 4-6 p.m. in the Wilson Museum and Galleries. The show will run through October 15. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

August 14, 2017
