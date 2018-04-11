Water Main Work to Begin in Manchester Village

Manchesters’ Main Street water main replacement project is anticipated to begin construction in April 2018. Construction will continue throughout the spring and summer and is expected to be completed in October 2018. The work will begin at the Courthouse in Manchester Village and extend south along Main Street/Route 7A to Prospect Street. Properties connected to the waterline along the project area will have their water services connected to the new waterline with a new shutoff valve. The project will also include water service reconnections on Seminary Avenue to a newer waterline in order to abandon an aging waterline. As a result of the project, hydrant service along Main Street in Manchester Village will be reactivated. It is anticipated that Main Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic at times during the project. Drivers are advised to take caution driving, cycling and walking through the construction zones and plan some extra time into your commute in case of traffic delays.

For properties within the work limits, this would be a good time to replacing their water service line from the shutoff valve to the building. The replacement from the shutoff to the building would be at the property owner’s cost.

The Town has scheduled a pre-construction meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, at the Town Hall; a portion of the meeting will be dedicated to answering questions from residents.

For further details, or if you are interested in replacing your water service line, contact John O’Keefe at 802-362-1313, option 2 or send an email to j.okeefe@manchester-vt.gov.