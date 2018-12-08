Week of 8/12/18 Elder Report

Haystack Hustlers

The Pawlet Haystack Hustlers will be attending the Marble Museum in Proctor on Wednesday, August 29. (Please note the date change.) They will travel by The Bus out of Rutland, meeting at the Pawlet Community Church at 9 a.m. After visting the museum, they will travel to Sweet Caroline’s in West Rutland for lunch. The cost for the museum is $7, to be paid in cash. Please RSVP by Monday, August 27, to Sharon Undal at 802-645-0461.

Londonderry Senior Lunch

Second Congregational Church/UCC of Londonderry will be hosting a Senior Luncheon on Thursday, August 23, at 12 noon. The meal is for Londonderry area seniors, age 60 and above. This month’s menu is chicken with a light cream sauce, noodles, salad and a special dessert. The meal is free, but donations are welcome. The Church is located at 2051 North Main Street/Route 11, just west of the blinker at Route 100. For details, call the Church at 802-824-6453.

Salem Seniors

The Salem Seniors will be having their monthly meeting at 12 noon on Thursday, August 16, at Proundfit Hall in Salem, N.Y. at noon. Please bring your own lunch and a drink. For next months’ meeting on September 20, plan to bring a dish to pass; dessert and coffee will be provided.

Project Independence

Monday, August 20: Sit Down and Dance. Tuesday, August 21: Virtual Tour, Virgin islands National Park. Wednesday, August 22: Bowling. Thursday, August 23: Musical Note: Leonard Bernstein. Friday, August 24: School Days. Are you lonely? Bored? Bennington Project Independence is an excellent cure for the lonesome blues. For more information on the services available at Bennington Project Independence, or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, August 14: Paprika Pork with Cabbage and Apples, Rice Pilaf, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Whole Wheat Bread, Mandarin Oranges. Wednesday, August 15: Egg Salad Sandwich with Spinach and Tomato, Coleslaw, Carrot Salad, Fruited Jell-O. Thursday, August 16: Meat Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Fresh Broccoli and Carrot Mix, Tossed Salad, Birthday Cake. Friday, August 17: Café closed. Grilled Cheese on Whole Wheat Bread, Tomato Soup, Lemon Broccoli, Coleslaw, Zucchini Brownies. Monday, August 20: Closed. Tuesday, August 21: Macaroni and Cheese with Broccoli and Tomato, Whole Wheat Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Garden Salad, Peach and Pear Jell-O. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $4 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.