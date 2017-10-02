Weekend Autumnal Celebrations at Stratton Mountain

Weekend Autumnal Celebrations at Stratton Mountain
Weekend Autumnal Celebrations at Stratton Mountain

Weekend Autumnal Celebrations at Stratton Mountain

These young women were captured enjoying the Brewfest at Stratton Mountain last fall. The event also boasts a chili cook-off, a variety of live musical acts and a home expo. Photo by Hubert Schriebl.

These young women were captured enjoying the Brewfest at Stratton Mountain last fall. The event also boasts a chili cook-off, a variety of live musical acts and a home expo. Photo by Hubert Schriebl.

Columbus Day weekend festivities at Stratton Mountain include the fall Brewfest, with more than 100 distinctive craft beers, ales and ciders on tap, a chili cook-off and entertainment. Stratton’s gondola runs to the summit throughout the weekend for 360-degree views of fall foliage across four states. Hay rides, pumpkin painting and more free family activities make this a must-do Octoberfest.

On Saturday, October 7, Tyrolean minstrels get the party started with rousing Austrian music played on traditional instruments in a free show for all ages. Band leader Stefan Schernthaner, a former freestyle champion and Stratton ski instructor, may even play the saw with a haunting sound that harkens back to the mountains! Brewfest runs from 12 noon to 6 p.m., highlighted by the return of the Stratton Mountain Boys at 3 p.m. Enjoy selections from Vermont and New England breweries, including special release beers, fall favorites, lagers, pilsners, IPAs, stouts and ciders; your ticket includes 10 sample pours and a signature tasting glass. The chili cook-off heats up at 1 p.m. Local chefs vie for top honors as participants cast their ballots to determine the 2017 Stratton Chili Cook-Off Grand Champion. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. There will also be a free home improvement expo in the base lodge from noon to 4 p.m. offering advice, ideas and inspiration from dozens of area experts.

Sunday starts with the North Face Race to the summit, a 2.18 uphill race with a 2,003-foot climb and a $2,000 prize purse. It starts in Stratton Village in front of the North Face Summit Shop at 9:30 a.m. Advance registration is $35; race day registration is $55. Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. The multi-instrumentalist and his bandmates bring dynamic playing and solid bluegrass picking to Grateful Dead classics. Rick Redington and the Luv opens the show at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Kids age ten and younger are free. All advance tickets can be purchased at stratton.com.

October 2, 2017
Categories:News, Things To Do
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*