Weekend Autumnal Celebrations at Stratton Mountain

Columbus Day weekend festivities at Stratton Mountain include the fall Brewfest, with more than 100 distinctive craft beers, ales and ciders on tap, a chili cook-off and entertainment. Stratton’s gondola runs to the summit throughout the weekend for 360-degree views of fall foliage across four states. Hay rides, pumpkin painting and more free family activities make this a must-do Octoberfest.

On Saturday, October 7, Tyrolean minstrels get the party started with rousing Austrian music played on traditional instruments in a free show for all ages. Band leader Stefan Schernthaner, a former freestyle champion and Stratton ski instructor, may even play the saw with a haunting sound that harkens back to the mountains! Brewfest runs from 12 noon to 6 p.m., highlighted by the return of the Stratton Mountain Boys at 3 p.m. Enjoy selections from Vermont and New England breweries, including special release beers, fall favorites, lagers, pilsners, IPAs, stouts and ciders; your ticket includes 10 sample pours and a signature tasting glass. The chili cook-off heats up at 1 p.m. Local chefs vie for top honors as participants cast their ballots to determine the 2017 Stratton Chili Cook-Off Grand Champion. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. There will also be a free home improvement expo in the base lodge from noon to 4 p.m. offering advice, ideas and inspiration from dozens of area experts.

Sunday starts with the North Face Race to the summit, a 2.18 uphill race with a 2,003-foot climb and a $2,000 prize purse. It starts in Stratton Village in front of the North Face Summit Shop at 9:30 a.m. Advance registration is $35; race day registration is $55. Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. The multi-instrumentalist and his bandmates bring dynamic playing and solid bluegrass picking to Grateful Dead classics. Rick Redington and the Luv opens the show at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Kids age ten and younger are free. All advance tickets can be purchased at stratton.com.