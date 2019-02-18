Wein Announces Buyer Brokership

Manchester Realty has joined the Vermont Buyer Broker Network, according to principal broker Joshua Wien to offer exclusive buyer representation to their clients. A buyer broker works for the buyer to secure the lowest price and best deal for the buyer, whereas a listing broker (or selling broker) works for the seller to get the highest price and best deal for the seller. A broker who is loyal to buyers is the smart way to purchase real estate. If you are interested in purchasing property in Bennington, Rutland, Windham and Windsor Counties, or are looking to buy property, call Josh at 802-379-7337.