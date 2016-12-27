Welcoming the New Year with Classical Music and Song

The Manchester Music Festival is presenting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve concert featuring the new artistic director of the Manchester Music Festival, pianist Adam Neiman, plus guest artists, including superstar baritone Randall Scarlata and the highly-acclaimed Haven String Quartet. “The audience can expect to be taken on a musical journey of classical masterworks, ranging from works of delicate poetry to passionate expressions of joy,” Neiman said. “This not-to- be-missed concert is aimed at providing a joyous farewell to 2016 and an uplifting and energizing welcome to the new year.”

The concert, which will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, at the First Congregational Church in Manchester Village, will feature favorites by Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, Dvorak, Tchaikovsky and more. It will open with Mozart’s ‘Eine Kleine Nachtmusik’ performed by the Haven String Quartet. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, the Quartet is resident ensemble at Music Haven, an after-school arts organization recognized by the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities as one of the top 50 after-school arts programs in the country. Scarlata, an award-winning baritone who has appeared on concert stages around the world, is a regular guest with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society and more. The concert will run for approximately one hour. All the performers will be presented in various solos, duets, trios, quartets and quintets. Admission is $30 for adults, and $13 for students. There is no charge for children ages 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased by calling 802-362- 1956, at mmfvt.org, and at the door.

The Manchester Music Festival is now in its 43rd year of bringing the passion and beauty of classical music to southwestern Vermont. Professional musicians gather each summer to perform and teach Young Artists. MMF’s focus on education and performance in the bucolic Green Mountains remains one of the program’s strongest attractions.