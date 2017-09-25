Wells Harvest Feast to Aid Hurricane Victims

The Wells United Methodist Church will be sponsoring their annual Harvest Feast on Saturday, September 30, at the Modern Woodman Hall in Wells. Serving will be from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be roast turkey breast, seasoned stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, green peas, pickled beets, smashed winter squash, rolls and cranberry sauce. Dessert will be fresh homemade apple crisp and Stewart’s ice cream. Pricing remains the same as in past years: adults, $12; ages 12 and under $6; and four and under, free. Take outs will be available. The dinner is presented by the Wells United Methodist Church. For further information, contact Phyllis at 802-325-3196.