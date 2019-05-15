Wells Rummage Sale

The Wells United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, May 17 an 18. There will be lots of items to choose from, including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items, toys, books and bedding. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday from 10 to 12 noon, stuff anything you can in a provided bag for $3. The sale will be held in the basement of the Church, located across the Village Green in Wells. Donations for the sale will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday to Thursday, May 13 to 16. For pick-up of items, call Peggy at 802-645-0804 or Karen at 518-642-1703.