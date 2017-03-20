Wells Teacup Auction

Wells Teacup Auction
Wells Teacup Auction

Wells Teacup Auction

Sue Clark invites you to Wells for a Teacup Auction.

Sue Clark invites you to Wells for a Teacup Auction.

Wells United Church will be hosting a giant Teacup Auction on Friday, March 24, at the Modern Woodmen Hall on West Main Street/Route 30, Wells. Viewing and bidding begins at 5 p.m.; bid drawing starts at 6:15. The event will feature over 400 items of interest to all, including collectibles, knick knacks, glass, jewelry, pictures, art, personal items, plants, books and videos. A small Silent Auction will feature maple products, jams, a two-pound block of Cabot extra sharp cheese, large house plants, a Will Moses print, and more. You can skip supper; they’ll be serving hot or chili dogs, hamburgers, maple baked beans, beverages and ice cream. All funds raised will go towards missions at the Church. For details, call Sue at 802-325-3203 or Karen at 518-642-1703.

March 20, 2017
Categories:Things To Do
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*