Wells Teacup Auction to Benefit Hurricane Victims

The Wells United Methodist Church is presenting a giant Teacup Auction on Friday, September 22, offering over 400 items to view and bid on, starting at 5 p.m. Bid drawings will begin at 6:30. All of the proceeds will be going to recent hurricane victims through UMCOR (United Methodist Church On Relief), a prominent worldwide relief organization. Buy an envelope of ten tickets for $1 and place the tickets in the cup next to the item you hope to win. The auction will feature collectibles, glass, jewelry, knick knacks, art, books, videos, personal items, cereals, fall veggies such as onions, potatoes, corn and cabbage, and freshly baked goods. The event will take place in the Modern Woddman annex building on West Main Street/Route 30, Wells. Skip supper; they’ll be serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chili dogs, maple baked beans, beverages and ice cream from Stewart’s.

Those who would like to make a personal donation towards disaster relief efforts for hurricane victims can contact Bill Clark at 802-325-3203 or 1647 Tadmer Road, Wells, VT, 05774.