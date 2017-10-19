WEQX Recognized

Jeff Morad, programming director at Manchester’s local radio station, WEQX, recently accepted a token of appreciation which recognizes the radio station’s longtime support of the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure, one of five Races put on by the Susan G. Komen New England affiliate. Radio station owner Mimi Brown thanked the Race for the Cure committee for the recognition, saying, “We have been supporting the Race for the Cure here in Manchester, for a very long time, and are happy to do so.”