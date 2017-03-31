West African Drum and Dance

Have you ever wanted to explore West African culture? Do you need to shake things up, or boogie down? Your opportunity awaits as the Saakumu Drum and Dance Troupe returns to lift us out of Old Man Winter. Join the Vermont Arts Exchange at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Masonic Hall, 504 Main Street, Bennington, for an all-ages performance will sweep you away with the joy of spiritual, ceremonial and recreational expressions generated from a tucked-away region of Ghana, West Africa. Tickets $5 for students, $10 for adults or $20 per family at the door. Libations will be provided along with student vendors from the Mosaic Program.

The award-winning Saakumu is one of the leading traditional/contemporary dance and music groups in Ghana, West Africa. A performance encompasses the telling of stories passed down through multiple generations and nestled in the tapestry of drums, gyils (West African xylophones), voices and explosive dance. For more information, go to dagaramusic.org/saakumu or call VAE at 802-442-5549.