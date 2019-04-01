West Pawlet Pancake Breakfast

There will be a pancake breakfast sponsored by the West Pawlet Fire Department on Sunday, April 7, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse, located at 2806 Route 153. The firehouse is handicapped-accessible. The menu will include pancakes of several varieties including regular, chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry, served with local maple syrup; waffles, home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon. Prices are $10 for 12 years and older, $8 for seniors 65 years and older, $5 for six to 11 years of age, and free for five years and younger.