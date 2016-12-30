Weston 101 Returns to Fill Winter Evenings

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Weston 101, a series of entertaining and interactive classes in anticipation of the productions in its 2017 season, returns for its second year with reduced prices and artists participating live and via video link. Hosted by Weston director of education/artistic associate Piper Goodeve, and featuring artists from the theatre’s summer productions, Weston 101 will be held on select Thursday evenings in January, February and March at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, and live streaming via computer.

“Last year’s inaugural series was a great success, with dozens of class members joining us both live and online,” said Goodeve. “We’ve reduced the price this year to reach even more theatre lovers, and registration can be done online 24/7 via our website.” Participants can take individual sessions or the entire series at a discount, with access to online materials, an optional reading list and archived video of all classes. Each 90-minute session will include an introduction, live reading and listening, informal discussion and Q&A. Guest artists talk about their visions of the plays and their parts in bringing them to life.

Weston 101 participants are invited for a class reunion in the summer, including a post-show talk back, a private backstage tour and a sneak peek at Weston’s new second stage, slated to open in the fall of 2017. The series is sponsored by the Northshire Bookstore and offered in partnership with Burr and Burton Academy and the Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning. The cost is $20 per person for individual sessions or $100 per person for all six sessions. Group/couple rates are also available. To register, and for topics and dates, visit westonplayhouse.org or email pgoodeve@westonplayhouse.org.30