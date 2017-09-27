Weston Antiques Show

The 59th annual Weston Antiques Show, dubbed by the New York Times as “one of the best small shows in New England,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30.

The weekend event will be preceded by a gala preview, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, offering an advance opportunity to examine – and snap up – the cream of the crop and to enjoy a social evening with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

The Show takes place in the Weston Playhouse, adjacent to Route 100 in the center of Weston Village. The show is intended to appeal to all, from the casual browser to the serious collector. Admission is $10; the gala preview is $75. Admission will entitle patrons to be entered into a drawing for a framed photographic print of a Weston scene by resident professional photographer Nobushi Fuji’i and a complimentary trial subscription to the Maine Antiques Digest. The Weston Antiques Show is an anchor of Vermont Antiques Week, a consortium of five area shows that also includes Stratton, Ludlow, Okemo and the Vermont Pickers Market. The Weston Antiques Show is entirely managed and staffed by volunteers, and all proceeds from the show go the preservation and enhancement of the Weston Playhouse, home to the outstanding performances of the Weston Theatre Company during the summer, and the venue for myriad other cultural and social events during the balance of the year.