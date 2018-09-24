Weston Antiques Show

The Weston Antiques Show, is returning in 2018 for its 60th presentation of fine antiques. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, September 28 and 29. It will be preceded by its Gala Preview from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The Show takes place in the Weston Playhouse, adjacent to Route 100 in the center of Weston Village. There are dealers to suit every taste and at a broad range of price points. The show is intended to appeal to all, from the casual browser to the serious collector. Admission to the show is $10 and to the Gala Preview $75. Patrons will be entered into a drawing for a framed photographic print of a Weston scene by resident professional photographer Nobushi Fuji’i, and will be offered a complimentary trial subscription to the Maine Antiques Digest.

The Weston Antiques Show is an anchor of Vermont Antiques Week, a consortium of five area shows that also includes Stratton, Ludlow, Okemo and the Vermont Pickers Market over the same weekend. The Weston Antiques Show is entirely managed and staffed by volunteers, and all proceeds from the show go the preservation and enhancement of the Weston Playhouse, home to the outstanding performances of the Weston Theatre Company during the summer, and the venue for myriad other civic, cultural and social events during the balance of the year. To find out more, visit westonantiquesshow.org.