Weston Concerts and a Picnic

Weston’s town Green will be the place to be this Labor Day Weekend. On Sunday, September 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., when the Blue Flames Steel Band donate their talent and time to a festive community picnic celebrating the nine pioneer women who, 131 years ago, turned a smelly pond and muddy swamp into what is now called the most beautiful Town Green in Vermont. Come see what a year of capital improvements and TLC have made to the park, and join your neighbors to bid on a commemorative triptych showing the historical bandstand and maple trees created by local artist Nobushi Fujii, recognized among his peers for his use of light and known for his series of exquisite Vermont images in triptych, also referred to as visual haiku, or ‘haiga.’ It is available only through the Farrar Park Association, and its trustees (the Ladies of the Green) are grateful to be able to offer this unique work of art during this fundraising event.

Gypsy Reel will return for their seventh annual Labor Day concert in the bandstand on the Green at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 4. Bring chairs and a picnic; there is no cost to attend. They’ve just recoded a new CD with music from recent live performances, and selections will be introduced into their repertoire of original and traditional tunes. After the concert, all are invited to join members of the band for a reception at the Village Green Gallery, where their CDs and merchandise will be available. The concert is hosted and sponsored by the Weston Community Association, stewards of the Weston Playhouse building, the Museums of Weston and Cold Spring Park. In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Old Parish Church, just south of the Green on Route 100.