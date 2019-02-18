Weston Film Club Redux

The Weston Film Club At Walker Farm will screen ‘In The Mood For Love,’ a film by Wong Kar-Wai, on Friday, February 22. This event was previously scheduled for February 8, but had to be rescheduled due to a power outage. Ranked 24th in the Sight and Sound Critics’ Poll of the 100 greatest films of all time, the film presents a seemingly slight plot; two young couples rent adjacent rooms in a cramped and crowded tenement. Doors open at 6 p.m. for social time; BYOB and a snack to share. The film will be shown at 7 p.m., followed by discussion. Admission is $10 at the door. $35 membership cards are available, and offer five tickets. For reservations, email westonvtfilm@gmail.com.