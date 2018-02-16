Weston Playhouse Announces 2018 New Musical Award Winners

The writing/composing team of Aryanna Garber and Benjamin Velez are the winners of the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s 12th annual New Musical Award for their musical ‘Borderline.’ The only award of its kind in the country, the Weston New Musical Award brings the creator or creators of a promising new project together with a small ensemble of actors to rehearse and record selections from the winning score with Grammy winner Kurt Deutsch of Sh-K-Boom Records.

Nominated for the award by Di Glazer of International Creative Management Partners, ‘Borderline’ is a musical about Anna, a young woman living with Borderline Personality Disorder who struggles to find a normalcy and intimacy amidst a revolving door of therapists, medications and dysfunctional relationships. Glazer writes, “Garber’s book challenges the stigma of BPD, Velez’s lyrics capture the protagonist’s inner turmoil and the frustrations of the people she surrounds herself with, and his music works as a form of therapy for all the characters. Though seen through the lens of a specific disease, ‘Borderline expresses a universal search for honest connections that will resonate with all audiences.”

‘Borderline’ was developed in part at the Advanced BMI Musical Theater Workshop.

Weston associate artistic director Michael Berresse will direct the project with music director Daniel Green. The cast includes Margo Seibert as Anna, Derrick Baskin, Stephen Bogardus, Leo Ash Evens and Katie Thompson.

Two free public concerts of selections from ‘Borderline’ are scheduled for Saturday, March 3, at 4 and 7 p.m. at Weston’s new second stage, Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm. To reserve your free general admission tickets, visit westonplayhouse.org.