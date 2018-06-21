Weston Playhouse Names New Executive Artistic Director

Oliver Olsen, chair of the Board of Directors of the Weston Playhouse Theatre, has announced that Susanna Gellert was chosen to be the company’s new executive artistic director. Gellert, currently associate producer and director of the Studio at New York’s acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, comes to Weston with 15 years of experience in New York and regional theatre and a long-standing relationship with Vermont, which has been her second home for the past seven years. Her appointment is the result of a nine-month national search. Weston founding directors Malcolm Ewen, Tim Fort and Steve Stettler will open their final season in Weston on June 13; Gellert will join the company in mid-July to commence the planning for 2019 and beyond.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to have someone of Susanna’s caliber join us at the Weston Playhouse to lead us into the future,” said Board chair Oliver Olsen. “We are looking forward to an exciting final season from Steve, Mal and Tim, and delighted to have Susanna on board this summer.”

“I am honored to join this extraordinary theater and to build upon the vision developed by its legendary ‘3 Guys,’ Malcolm, Tim and Steve,” said Gellert. “Weston Playhouse is a special place, unique for the heartfelt connection it has with audiences who come from near and far to experience its joyous, thoughtful productions. To lead Weston into the next phase of its journey, with its commitment to artistic excellence, thoughtful innovation and the development of new artists and ideas, is a dream come true.”

Vermont’s oldest and largest professional theatre company, the Weston Playhouse Theatre is celebrating its 82nd season, operating at the historic Weston Playhouse and its new second stage at nearby Walker Farm. Information is available at westonplayhouse.org.