Weston Playhouse Presents ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will present Pulitzer Prize winning drama, ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night,’ considered Eugene O’Neill’s greatest work and one of the finest American plays of the 20th century. This semi-autobiographical story of the Tyrone family and their battle to uncover – and bury – a lifetime of secrets continues to prove itself one of the most profound and powerful plays ever brought to the stage. Weston’s production is a fresh approach directed by Ethan McSweeny, whose credits include the country’s top regional theatres, such as the Guthrie, the Old Globe, the Denver Center, the Shakespeare Theatre and Arena Stage.

The cast of ‘‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’ includes actors Kathryn Meisle and Derek Smith. Meisle, cast in the upcoming Broadway production of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ was in ‘The Elephant Man’ on Broadway and London’s West End and was nominated for a Tony for ‘Tartuffe.’ Smith has been seen on Broadway as Scar in ‘The Lion King,’ in ‘The Green Bird’ and ‘Ring Round the Moon.’ Completing the ensemble are Liam Craig, Andrew Veenstra and Piper Goodeve.

For an insider’s perspective of the show, don’t miss the pre-show Director’s Talk on August 24 and 25, and before the matinee on Saturday, August 26. Audiences attending the Sunday matinees on August 27 and September 3 are invited to remain in the auditorium for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’ runs August 24 through September 3 at the Weston Playhouse in Weston Village, Show times are Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2 and Sunday matinees at 3. Special daytime school matinees will be offered on September 6, 7, and 8 with talkbacks to follow. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.