Weston Playhouse to Screen Jay Craven’s New Sci-Fi/Film Noir

Award-winning independent filmmaker Jay Craven will present ‘his newest picture, ‘Wetware,’ based on the novel by Craig Novathe, at the Weston Playhouse Sunday, August 18, at 7:30 p.m. Craven will attend the screening and lead a discussion following the film. ‘Wetware’ was filmed in Burlington and Brattleboro, Vermont – and on Nantucket, Massachusetts. It tells what happens when new technologies collide with human needs in a changing world when people down on their luck volunteer for genetic modifications to gain the focus, stamina and synthesized sense of well-being that makes them right for the tough and tedious jobs no one else wants to do. With business booming, programmers at Galapagos Wetware up the stakes by producing high-end prototypes, Jack and Kay, for more sensitive jobs like space travel, counterterrorism and deep cover espionage. Genetic programmer Hal Briggs is sharp and creative but impetuous; a socially awkward romantic in a transactional world. He improvises on what qualities to include or delete in his gene splicing for Jack and, especially, Kay, to whom he develops a dangerous attachment. When word gets out that Jack and Kay have escaped before Briggs has completed his work, he scrambles to track them down and makes a provocative discovery that will change everything. The cast includes Morgan Wolk, Jerry O’Connell, Cameron Scoggins, Nicole Shalhoub, Aurélia Thiérrée, Matt Salinger and Garret Lee Hicks, with Vermont actors Rusty DeWees, Allan Nicholls, Dan Levintritt, Ariel Zevon, Tara O’Reilly and Gordon Clapp. Music was

composed by Craven’s 25-year collaborators Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus of the Ithaca-based Horse Flies.

Craven has made ten narrative films, including five pictures based on stories by Howard Frank Mosher. His films have played festivals and special screenings including Sundance, South by Southwest, American Film Institute, Lincoln Center, The Smithsonian and more. Tickets will be available at the door; or for advance seats and more film information, you can go to westonplayhouse.org.