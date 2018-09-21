Weston Playhouse to Stage ‘Two Trains Running’

The 2018 season at Weston Playhouse Theatre extends into the fall with ‘Two Trains Running’ by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson, beginning Thursday, September 27. This warm and personal portrait of a time of extraordinary challenge and change is Weston’s fourth annual American Masters offering, featuring plays by iconic American playwrights in productions by artists of national standing. ‘Two Trains Running’ premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre in 1990 and moved to Broadway in 1992 in a production starring Laurence Fishburne. The original production of ‘Two Trains Running’ was nominated for four Tony Awards and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

It’s 1969, and urban planning threatens the demise of a popular lunch counter in Pittsburgh’s close-knit Hill District. Owner Memphis struggles with whether or not to sell, and at what cost. Weston’s production is led by director Reginald Douglas, artistic producer of City Theatre in Pittsburgh, whose work has been seen at Contemporary American Theatre Festival, McCarter Theatre and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, among others. The talented cast features Weston veterans Guiesseppe Jones and Raphael Peacock, with Weston newcomers Lawrence Evans, Eboni Flowers, Bernard Gilbert, Cary Hite and Beethovan Oden, with credits ranging from New York’s Roundabout Theatre to Chicago’s Goodman Theatre and San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theatre. The creative team includes scenic designer Alexander Woodward, costume designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker and sound designer Sinan Refik Zafar. Production Stage Manager is Martin Lechner.

‘Two Trains Running’ is on stage through October 21 at the intimate 100-seat Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, located at 705 Main Street in Weston. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets can be purchased by calling 802-824-5288, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 5 p.m., or any time at westonplayhouse.org.