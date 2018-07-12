Weston Playhouse to Stage ‘West Side Story’

The Weston Playhouse Theatre will present America’s most beloved musical, ‘West Side Story’, on its Main Stage from July 12 to August 4. Star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria fight to keep their forbidden love alive in this re-imagining of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ set in 1950s New York. This production commemorates composer Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, recreates Jerome Robbins’ award-winning choreography, and features those gorgeous and iconic songs from Stephen Sondheim and Bernstein. ‘West Side Story’ originally premiered on Broadway in 1957 and was nominated for six Tony Awards, and has been performed for over half a century all around the world. The 1961 film adaptation was nominated for eleven academy awards and won ten, including best picture.

As the largest ensemble of the season, the Weston cast is made up of 27 talented actors, both new and returning to the Weston stage. Max Sheldon stars as Tony alongside Evy Ortiz as Maria. Joining them are Jordan J. Ford as Riff, Dan Rosales as Chino and Courtney Arango as Anita. Founding director Tim Fort directs, with Felicity Stiverson presiding over Jerome Robbins’ choreography. Fort calls the show a “beautifully written plea for tolerance and understanding.” Although it was written 60 years ago, he notes, “The message feels more relevant today than ever. Whenever we want to remind ourselves of what is important about being loving and human, it will always be important to perform ‘West Side Story.’”

‘West Side Story’ runs July 12 to August 8 at the Weston Playhouse, 8 Park Street, Weston . Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at 802-824-5288 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.