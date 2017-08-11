Weston Presents Off-Broadway Comedy, ‘Buyer & Cellar’

The Weston Playhouse continues its tradition of bringing the hottest new titles from New York to local audiences with the Vermont premiere of the hit Off-Broadway comedy, ‘Buyer & Cellar,’ beginning Thursday, August 10. Jonathan Tolins’ one-man play is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things and the oddest of jobs. Weston’s production is directed by producing artistic director Steve Stettler, and stars actor Kyle Branzel, who worked together on last summer’s sidesplitting ‘Murder for Two.’

Buyer & Cellar,’ based on a book by Barbra Streisand about the design of her opulent and eccentric Malibu estate, imagines what it would be like to be the sole clerk in the basement shopping mall the star built in her barn. Out-of-work LA actor Alex More is hired to tend Streisand’s collections of costumes, dolls, gifts and favorite foods, inspiring an entertaining and unforgettable tale about the value of possessions and relationships. Branzel, who played all 12 suspects in ‘Murder for Two.’ plays Alex, Streisand and all the other characters in another tour de force performance.

“I love this play because it is the very essence of theatrical storytelling, and Kyle was born to play this part,” comments Stettler. “I was immediately attracted to ‘Buyer & Cellar’ because it is that rare combination of brilliant comedy and a deeply human story. We’re proud and excited to be bringing it to our audience.” For an insider’s perspective of the show, don’t miss the pre-show Director’s Talk on Thursday, Friday and the Saturday matinee. Audiences attending the Sunday matinees are invited to remain for a Talkback with the director and actor.

Buyer & Cellar’ runs through September 3 at Weston’s OtherStages at the Weston Rod and Gun Club, Route 100 in Weston. Show times are Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 3. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288

or by visiting the website at westonplayhouse.org.