Weston Throws Pig Roast and Square Dance This Sunday

The Weston Community Association, in association with the Farrar Park Association, Weston Women’s Club and the Inn at Weston, will be hosting theit tenth Memorial Weekend pig roast and square dance on Sunday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event takes place at the Weston Green on Route 100 in the center of Weston, with dancing on Park Street and the musicians performing under the portico of The Weston Playhouse. Pulled pork barbeque plates, including sides, soft drinks and dessert, will be served for $15 per adult, with discounts for children. Hot dogs and other menu choices will also be available. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Music for listening or square dancing will be performed by the Cold River Band until 6:45. Everyone is invited. Tens of thousands of people enjoy events each year at Weston Community Association properties, including the Playhouse, the Farrar-Mansur House Museum and Old Mill and Craft Buildings, and Cold Spring Brook Park.This is the Association’s 95th year of community service.