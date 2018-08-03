Weston to Stage ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Closing out the Weston 2018 Main Stage season is the Broadway hit, ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ a rock and roll sensation brought to life. An impromptu meeting at Memphis’ Sun Records brings Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins together for perhaps the most iconic moment in modern musical history. Be a fly on the wall as the foursome sizzle their way through toe-tapping, heart-pounding hits. ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ premiered on Broadway in 2010.

The original production was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and Levi Kreis won for his portrayal of Jerry Lee Lewis. Since then, it has enjoyed a production on London’s West End, a national tour and countless regional productions all over the US. Weston welcomes a top-flight cast of actor/musicians to portray four distinct rock and roll legends. The principal cast includes Joe Boover as Elvis Presley, James Penca as Johnny Cash, Tommy Crawford as Carl Perkins, Jefferson McDonald as Jerry Lee Lewis, and Karack Osborn as Sam Phillips. The ensemble also includes Jonathan Brown, Caitlin Doak and Kroy Presley.

The creative team is led by Broadway veteran Michael Berresse, who directed last season’s hit musical ‘Once.’ Joining him is scenic designer Timothy Mackabee, costume designer Leon Dobkowski, lighting designer Seth Reiser, and sound designer Josh Millican. Sponsored by Casella, ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ runs August 9 through September 2 at the Weston Playhouse, located at 8 Park Street in Weston. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288, or at westonplayhouse.org.