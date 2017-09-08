Weston’s Church on the Hill to Host Rudiakovs and Friends

The Sundays on the Hill concert series is delighted to have the Taconic Chamber Players grace the stage at Weston’s Church on the Hill at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. This resident ensemble of Taconic Music offers a broad repertoire of Baroque, Classical, Romantic and contemporary works, including pop, rock and jazz arrangements. The quintet members for this concert will be violinists Heather Braun-Bakken and Joana Genova, violist Ariel Rudiakov, cellist Liam Veuve and percussionist Matthew Gold.

Rudiakov and Genova met in Manchester in 1998 and picked up the baton of the previous Rudiakov generation, conducting successful concert series and young artist programs, running a music academy for area children, and performing for schools, libraries, assisted living centers and veterans homes throughout the region over the past 15 years.

In October 2016, they launched Taconic Music, with a mission of providing southern Vermont communities with year-round concerts, lessons and educational programs built upon the rich traditions of classical music.

The cost for the concert is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Doors open around 3:30, with parking available at the Church and along Lawrence Hill Road. See sundaysonthehill.org for more information.