Weston’s Walker Farm to Host Kid’s Circus Workshop, Performance

Troy Wunderle and Big Top Adventures bring world-class circus programming to Weston’s Walker Farm on Saturday, April 14. Area primary and secondary students are invited to develop their circus skills at Wunderle’s morning workshop and take the stage at Big Top’s afternoon show! The hands-on workshop for ages six and up begins at 9 a.m., and runs until 12 noon. Participants will experiment with juggling balls, spinning plates, unicycling and magic tricks. Circus gear like feathers, scarves, balls and rings will be available for purchase so that students can continue to practice at home. Wunderle will entertain family, friends and the general public from 4 to 5 p.m. with wacky globe walking, astounding ladder balancing, teetering rola bolas, mesmerizing bubble routines, mischievous magic and comic buffoonery. Workshop students may participate if they choose. General admission tickets are on sale now. For questions about registration, email ematthees@westonplayhouse.org or call 802-824-8167, extension 113. Tickets are available at westonplayhouse.org.