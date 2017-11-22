What to do in Manchester?!

Earth Matters House Party

The Northshire climate justice group, Earth Matters, will host a House Party from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, at the Tutorial Center on Richville Road in Manchester Center to launch its Town Meeting Day Resolution Campaign. Food and drink will be provided, and a 350.org video will be shown to generate support for a 100 percent fossil-free world through renewable energy. Extreme and erratic temperatures, rampaging wildfires, rising sea levels, and the hurricanes of 2017 clearly demonstrate that climate change is one of the most urgent problems facing our world. Language in the Fossil Free Resolution includes the following: Halt any new fossil fuel infrastructure, including but not limited to pipelines; and firmly commit to at least 90 percent renewable energy in Vermont, ensuring that the transition to renewable energy is fair and equitable for all residents, with no harm to low-income people, people of color, or rural communities. The town will commit to efforts such as protecting town lands from fossil fuel infrastructure, denying easements or agreements for any pipelines crossing town lands; weatherizing town buildings and schools; enlisting state support to install roof-top solar on town and school buildings; and other initiatives to improve residents’ quality of life while helping us reduce overall energy use. Resolution pledges for Manchester and the surrounding towns in the Northshire area will be available at the party for signatories. RSVP on the MoveOn Manchester Facebook page. If you are unable to attend but would like to join Earth Matters or sign the resolution, contact Anne D’Olivo at dolivoanne@gmail.com.

Children’s Christmas Party

Children are invited to come to VFW Post 6471 on Depot Street in Manchester for a Chirstmas Party on Saturday, December 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Parents are asked to register guests ages ten and under prior to December 5. Call Stephanie Casey at 802-548-7159 or come into Post 6471 to give the name of each child, plus age and gender.

Mountain Goat Event Celebrates 30 Years in Business

The Mountain Goat is celebrating 30 years of business in Manchester with a special celebration on Black Friday, November 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. You are invited to enjoy refreshments and special promotions coordinated with a campaign to give back to organizations that make a difference in our outdoor community. Join owners Anne and Ron Houser and staff in the store on Main Street for a festive evening with friends old and new to kick off the holiday season!

Gardenworks Open House

Gardenworks will celebrate the holiday season with an Open House on Thanksgiving weekend on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25. Vsitors can sample cheeses holiday appetizers and desserts and browse handmade gifts, freshly cut fir and balsam wreaths, trees and decorations. The marketplace will be stocked with specialty chutneys, jams, chocolate sauces and a world of wonderful cheeses and condiments. On Saturday, the LaMothe-Gee Family Singers will perform songs of the season. Gardenworkswill be closed Thanksgiving Day. For more information, call 518-854-3250 or visit gardenworksfarm.com. Gardenworks is a family-owned flower and specialty crop farm located on Route 30 West in Salem, N.Y.