What to Know Before You Build

Thinking about building a house, putting on an addition or renovating? On Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m., the Sustainable Energy Outreach Network will be giving a free presentation at the Manchester Community Library,138 Cemetery Avenue, with panel of local experts covering all aspects of residential construction: choosing an architect, selecting a contractor, contracts, design and planning, financing and energy efficiency incentives. Presenters include Alan Benoit, architect at Sustainable Design; Mel Baiser, partner of HELM Construction Solutions; Laurie Fielder, the VGreen program manager at VSECU; and Steve Spatz, residential energy consultant at Efficiency Vermont. Each member of the panel will be available for a more intense question-and-answer session with interested individuals from the audience. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-362-2607.